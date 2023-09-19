Amazing Caldwell Restaurant Receives National Media Recognition

Who doesn't like to eat out at their favorite restaurant or bar? Like the rest of Idaho, the Treasure Valley continues to attract new places to have a good time. Restaurant shows are some of the most popular television shows. Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay are household names.

Idaho is a far, sometimes remote destination outside the food centers on the East Coast. However, one Caldwell restaurant has made the prestigious New York Times Restaurant List. The publication describes the list as the fifty best restaurants they're excited about in the country.

The Idaho Press reports that Caldwell-based Amano has made the extensive list. The place is known for its one-of-a-kind Mexican food. The publication described the food and atmosphere: The restaurant, open since 2019, also earned highlights for its cocktail of mezcal, ancho verde and coconut, its short rib with mole negro, and the dulce de leche adorned with burnt-corn husk cream.

Salvador Alamilla and his wife, Rebecca, run the restaurant, bringing their authentic Mexican background to Idaho. Both are from Mexico and also have family involved in the food preparation.

The chef has been nominated two years in a row for a finalist for the James Beard Semi Finalist.

The honor should bring a massive amount of business to Amano as one of the fifty chosen restaurants in the country. Boise, Meridian, and other Idaho restaurants have been the subject of national media. The Food Network has filmed several Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives episodes in several popular Idaho locations.

The appeal of national attention to Idaho restaurants was highly profitable as one couple drove from California to eat at a Boise Russian restaurant featured on the Food Network.

We expect the same type of boom for the folks in Caldwell.

Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise

6 Best Mexican Food Restaurants in the Boise Area in 2023