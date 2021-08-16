Another 6 Interesting Idaho Personalized License Plates

Honestly can you imagine a plain jane world where everything was painted black or white and there was no color or creativity. When that thought crosses my mind I think of the old school black and white movies without sound playing off a movie projector. Frankly it's depressing and I want nothing to do with a life like that. I love creative people and I love seeing creativity in and around one of my favorite things... cars. After writing an article on interesting Idaho personalized license plates I received a bunch of pics of creative plates. I will share another 6 in this article. One of them was so creative that they figured out how to spell creative with the required seven characters instead of the eight that it's normally spelled with.

Mikey

We've all heard of minimalist but this BMW I-8 owner decided to go in the opposite direction and expressed his Maximalist approach on his license plate.

Mikey

This license plate allows your mind to wonder. Is this someone's first initial and their last name or did they get creative and get one past the DMV.

Mikey

I like this license plate because it appeals to different generations. The older folks will remember the original Herbie the love bug and the younger folks saw Lindsay Lohan in the movie that brought back Herbie Fully Loaded in 2005.

Mikey

This self proclaimed outlaw either loves McDonalds and is paying his respects by naming his car after something he ate at the restaurant or he is a master of ceremonies named Nasty.

Mikey

Just in case anyone is wondering if the latest and greatest mid engine Chevrolet sports car is fun to drive...this Corvette owner is removing all doubt.

Mikey

