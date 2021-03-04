Are Californian’s Really Taking Over Idaho?

We natives and by natives I mean those of us who have been here at least ten years like to complain about how our amazing state and little corner of the world is changing so much. While it's not right, I do think it's human nature to point the finger... I mean it has to be somebody's fault right? In Idaho that somebody tends to be California. We tend to blame Californian's for the growth that we've experienced over the last 10 years, the traffic, the housing market increases and of course the overcrowding at campsites. According to a recent ktvb article the facts are as follows:

Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation with a population increase of 2.12% from 2019-2020according to the most recent Census data.

Forbes listed Boise as the fastest-growing city in the nation in 2018.

Meridian and Nampa were among the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to a 2020 report of the fastest-growing cities in America.

Over the last five years, Californians made up 46% of the migration to the area, according to the Boise Valley Economic Partnership.

The percentage of Californians moving to Idaho has increased 10% in the last five to ten years, something executive director at Boise Valley Economic Partnership Clark Krause understands.

Picture this... you live in San Diego California and your employer decides to move their operations to Boise. In the middle of the pandemic you take a look at the cost of living and as much as you don't want to leave your home town, you agree to visit Idaho. All of a sudden you see what all of us natives see. You're sold and you move here for a better quality of life. Can we blame you ? No, but we do ask that you integrate yourself into our state and respect it as much as we do. That's all.