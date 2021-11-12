I recently learned about the incredible help that Assistance League of Boise does for Boise and especially for students in West Ada School District. I spoke to Lynn who works with Assistance League of Boise and was happy to share with me more information about the incredible work they do for students families and communities.

It is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has been working with West Ada School District since 1990. One major program for Assistance League of Boise is Operation School Bell. This provides brand new clothing to K-6 students with the greatest needs.

Assistance League of Boise has a large 'store' for students who need help making sure they have everything they need apparel and accessory wise. Students are taken to Operation School Bell to “shop”. While there they are outfitted from head to toe with the help of volunteers, each student leaves with around $300 worth of brand new clothing including, two pairs of jeans or sweat pants, a winter coat, a sweatshirt, two tee shirts, six pairs of underwear, six pairs of socks, a personal care kit containing toiletries, a pair of shoes, a book of their choice and gloves and hats when available.



Volunteers with the program put in about 7,100 hours to prepare with ordering, organizing, assembling kits, communicating with schools and dressing students. This is such an amazing organization that helps students who usually would not be able to bulk up on new clothing that opportunity. There are a few ways to help support the great work done with Assistance League of Boise. You can shop at their Thrift Shop, which is the main source of funding for the philanthropic programs of the Assistance League of Boise. Visit the Thrift Shop at 5825 N Glenwood St in Garden City, ID 83714 (across from Boise Hawks Stadium).

You can also send straight (tax deductible) donations here

5 Snack Hacks That Boise Kids Will Love Freeze it and they will eat it. Kids love popsicles and moms love a snack hack, so frozen anything is pretty much a win. The most clever ideas make snacking fun and at least a little healthy, and they require very little effort on mom's part.

Family Fun in the Treasure Valley from A-Z One of the greatest parts about living in Boise is there's never a shortage of things to do with the family! Here's a great A to Z guide of things to check out.