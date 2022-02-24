8 Week Old Yellow Lab Stolen, Please Help Idahoans!

Idaho - we need your help! A local resident had his 8-week-old yellow lab STOLEN from his truck in Meridian. The family is searching feverishly to find answers but has had no luck.



They are now offering a $1,000 reward for their puppy, “Palomito” and his safe return.

And your help is desperately needed.

The power of community has helped bring many pets home, including a recent mystery of this missing Boise cat, Honey.

You can see more about Honey’s disappearance here:

Help Us Find This Missing Boise Cat, Honey!

Once the community was notified, Honey was found safe and brought back home to her loving family.

And we’d like to do this again - but this time with this missing yellow lab pup, Palomito.

Here’s what happened and how you can help:

Palomito: Stolen/Missing Yellow Lab Puppy

Here is another link to contact the owner.

There is also this post you can respond to as well on Facebook:

Link to Facebook post for missing Palomito

