Baskin Robbins Discounts Scoops to Celebrate its Anniversary

Ever noticed how our taste buds have to work up to ice cream as the day goes on? Nobody really eats an ice cream cone for breakfast. As we ponder the big ice cream questions, we can save a little cash on scoops today at Baskin Robbins as they celebrate their anniversary, starting at 11 a.m. The scoops could be for brunch, or whenever our taste buds decide they're ready.

Today at Baskin Robbins, we can buy all regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.50 in honor of the May Celebrate 31 promotion.

Their website says it's available on any of Baskin-Robbins flavors, including seasonal favorites like Sweet ‘N Salty Frozen Yogurt, Pink Bubblegum and Watermelon Splash.

Waffle cones and toppings are extra, but the fine print says the $1.50 price applies to any size scoop, so go big!

There was a story that came out last fall that claimed eating ice cream for breakfast would make us smarter, because it gets brain wave activity going early in the day. Cold sugar keeps us alert, they think. So does coffee.

Most Baskin Robbins stores open up at 11am, so when the coffee buzz wears off, today might be a good day to get an extra boost from a scoop of mint chocolate chip. And you know the kids will be ready any time.

