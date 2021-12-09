Let's be honest, Idaho's full of animals that you don't want to go toe to toe with.

Grizzly Bears. Mountain Lions. Wolves. The idea of being attacked and mauled by any of those things is terrifying. In some cases, they could easily kill you. In others, you'll likely come out of that fight disfigured, scarred and/or dealing with painful injuries for quite a while. We don't mean to be morbid, but in these situations at least you knew what happened.

Get our free mobile app

That's not always the case when it comes to animals who cause you pain by biting you. With rattlesnake and Black Widow bites, you'll usually feel those symptoms come on quickly as venom starts pulsing through your body. But a bat or mosquitoes bite? You may not realize that those bites happened until it's too late.

All of these critters' bites can be potentially fatal to humans. Read on to find out why!

Beware Of Potentially Deadly Bites From These 5 Idaho Creatures While a bite from one of these animals isn't a certain death sentence, their bites can make you rather uncomfortable. If not treated correctly, they could indeed be fatal.

5 Adorable Animals That Are Legally Considered 'Pests' In Idaho