Bill Could Set Legal Marriage Age to 16 in Idaho

Right now in Idaho, there is no minimum legal age. However, that could soon change. Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) and Rep. Bryan Zollinger (R-Idaho Falls) have teamed up to co-sponsor a bill that could set the legal age to 16. Most states in the U.S. have set the legal age to 16, while others permit it at the age of 15 "with a compelling reason."

The Idaho lawmakers say that the purpose of the bill is to protect parental consent and "prevent forced or coerced marriages and the trafficking of children and to limit marriage to those with the ability to protect themselves."

House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee voted to print the bill and will also hold public hearings on the bill in the near future.