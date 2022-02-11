Boise Area Girl Scouts Set to Kickoff Cookie Sales

It is perhaps the most anticipated launch of the entire year and while it's a nationwide fascination, here in the Treasure Valley it is no different. Perhaps you will begin to see the Facebook posts appear and the desperation arise:

DOES ANYONE KNOW A GIRL SCOUT!?

Yes, we're speaking of the OFFICIAL Girl Scout Cookie Season and it's almost here. We know plenty of Girl Scouts and can't wait to share in all of the cookie news with you as it continues to get closer.

Just this week, the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage-- the local organization here in the Treasure Valley--has announced the OFFICIAL cookie kickoff date as February 24th, 2022!

Of course, a kickoff of an event as highly anticipated as this shouldn't be taken lightly, which is why the powers that be at our local Girl Scout headquarters have arranged for one big party which YOU are invited to.

On Thursday, February 24th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. the general public, ages 21 and older, can join the OFFICIAL "Top Cookie" Kickoff event. It will be your chance to take an exclusive look at this years' cookies along with a new addition to the traditional line-up, as well!

At the event, local chefs here in the Treasure Valley will be challenged with making a dessert incorporating only the flavors of Girl Scout cookies! There will be hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and your chance to sample (and vote for) your favorite, local creations!

Tickets are $40 each for this exclusive event or just $75 for a pair!

As always, proceeds go towards our LOCAL Girl Scouts who are active and involved members of our community, working to be young, female entrepreneurs of the future!

For more information and to secure your spot, click HERE.

After this event, official "cookie season" begins!

