The Boise Fire Division has been extremely busy this week and it's the Summer fire season. It's just the beginning.

This one involves family and children which is always a scary situation. There has been a hazmat situation that involves a chemical spill at the Fairmont Park Pool. 28 people with 5 taken to the hospital.

This is one of those situations where your heart drops. There has been a hazmat situation at a pool filled with families.

"There was a hazmat situation involving a chemical spill at the Fairmont Pool. 28 People went through decontamination on the scene. 5 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Injuries include possible respiratory concerns. Neighbors were asked to shelter in place."

That comes from the Boise Fire Department Twitter that posted at 2:57 PM. BFD is asking people to avoid the area around Fairmont Park as crews respond to a hazmat situation on the 7000 blocks of Northview.

Since the announcement, there was a media briefing.

We'll keep alerts as new information comes in. Just recently the men and women of the Boise Fire Department were on location fighting a fire at Valley View Elementary.

You can receive live updates at the Boise Fire Department Twitter

