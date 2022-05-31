Boise Flight To This Tourist Destination Is Too Cheap Right Now

Everything is expensive at the moment. Rent, mortgages, gas, food, concert tickets. It feels like we can't get a break for our budget anywhere.

Well, if you're trying to get out of town for a few days, you're actually able to save some money for the first time in forever.

A new airline is offering a staggeringly cheap flight from Boise to a major tourist spot, and we get the feeling these tickets are going to go fast. Avelo Airlines is currently offering a non-stop flight from Boise to the Hollywood Burbank Airport. For those checking maps, that's about 30 miles north of LAX, which puts you just outside Los Angeles, but for a fraction of the price.

That flight is currently priced at only $69 dollars for a one-way flight to Hollywood. You'd be hard-pressed to find another flight heading anywhere for that price. Avelo's founder, Andrew Levy, explains why the Boise flight is so important to his company:

Boise is a market we’ve been interested in for quite some time. Obviously we recognize the tremendous growth in general, specifically from California, and the growing community of interest between the two communities, and that’s why we’re there, and we’re really excited about it.

Levy goes on to say if the Boise to Hollywood flight is a success, Avelo will plan on more inexpensive flights out of the Boise Airport.

If you are traveling to Hollywood, be sure to have your selfie game on point. If you didn't get a selfie with a low-rent Elmo impersonator on Hollywood Boulevard, then you didn't actually visit Hollywood at all.

