Idaho is known for potatoes, a blue field, and a quality of life second to none. Every year, the Gem State is also home to the most iconic music festival in the Northwest. The event is so big that it rivals concerts throughout the country. Music artists such as Bret Michaels, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, and many others have performed at the Boise Music Festival. The one-day party has survived and thrived year after year.

Like a great sports team, each year presents a challenge for the team at Boise’s Townsquare Media. Planning for the BMF begins days after the festival concludes. The Treasure Valley’s location is a challenge for some, since we’re not on the most-travelled path for most stars. BMF’s reputation has led many big and soon-to-be-big names to enquire about performing in Garden City at Expo Idaho.

Artists have to be signed, sponsors have to be secured, and logistics take a long time to coordinate all the moving parts. This year’s BMF features the most star-studded cast in the festival’s history. Let’s reveal who is coming to this year’s Boise Music Festival.

Marshmello

Otherwise known as Christopher Comstock is an internationally famous DJ. Just look at him and you know he's a winner.

Sean Paul

He tops the charts year after year. He's worked with the biggest artists in the world.

MKTO

Their hit bad girls is one of many that folks can't get enough of in Idaho. They are all about pop and hip hop.

EVE 6

They began in 1996 and are still killing it today.

Everclear

The all time great that brought us AM Radio, Wonderful, Santa Monica and so many other iconic hits.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday here.

