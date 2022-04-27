Boise Reacts to City Approval of Interfaith Sanctuary

It was the controversy heard around the City of Boise...for over 18-months. Interfaith Sanctuary was hoping to move to a new location and a group normally praised for the amazing work that they do was being shunned. The sanctuary serves our community's less-fortunate and folks near their new location wanted them nowhere near their area, fearing a decrease in property value and an increase in crime.

After a long battle, Boise City Council voted to approve the permit and move Interfaith Sanctuary to a new, larger location.

Many online were glad:

Others were not so happy, however:

