Boise Reacts to Mountain West, Boise State March Madness Losses

Hopes were high for the Boise State men's basketball team this spring--but that wasn't the case earlier in the year. Boise State is what most would call a "football school", right? Well-- maybe if they had won some more games this year. But we digress.

Leon Rice and his crew stole the show over at Boise State this year and unfortunately, the run has come to an end. After winning the regular season title for the Mountain West Conference and then winning the conference tournament, too, the Broncos were a lock for the big dance.

Energy was high in Boise and Portland, where the game was played, when the Broncos took on Memphis. Friends in the venue shared with us that Gonzaga's massive fan base was in all in cheering for the Broncos, too.

After a pitiful first-half performance and a decent recovery in the second half, it simply wasn't enough and the Broncos fell short to Memphis-- being eliminated entirely from the Big Dance.

As always, we're totally here for the commentary-- here's what was said around the Treasure Valley!

Commentary on the Mountain West? Eh, not so great...

