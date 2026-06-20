There is no doubt that Boise State has benefited more than any, and we mean any, football program from their football product.

Yes, we know power schools like Alabama and Ohio State print money off of every gridiron win; it’s easy to make money when you have money. Like the old saying, it’s easier to find a job when you have a job.

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Over the last twenty years, since the big Fiesta Bowl win, the university has seen a massive number of out-of-state students flocking to Boise. Academics and business experts call it the ‘Fluite Effect.’

The reference is to the pass Boston College’s Doug Flutie threw to beat Miami on national television. Others have called it Hail Flutie and Hail Mary. You can see this iconic moment below.

In other words, kids and their parents who pay their tuition, want to go to a school full of winners. The most powerful example in all of sports is Nick Saban's run at Alabama. The football coach was actually underpaid when one factors in the massive amount of new and out of state students attending Alabama to be apart of this dominant run.

Although far from Saban, the university makes money every time the football team wins. Enough money to consider a post-football future. Years ago, Tommy Alquist and I interviewed Doctor Bob Kustra, who had just left Boise State. Mr. Ahlquist noted the lack of technical educational infrastructure to support a Micron-led tech-savvy community.

As we've noted, it's been several months since Boise State had a university president. The last one ended her tenure fighting a lawsuit against a local coffee company. She's now residing in liberal Vermont.

Multiple published reports led by Idaho Education News point to this guy David Hahn getting the job. We know he's the only left for the job, in other words, the only finalist. His background is in engineering working with the good stuff like semi conductors, drones, and other activities.

Which means his job will be to create a strong robust technology magnet to feed the continued tech demand to our area. Here's a breakdown from Idaho Education News on the new plan for Boise State. (It is a big one!)

"And Hahn guaranteed that, under his watch, Boise State will gain top-tier R1 research status from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education — a designation that would bring in even more research dollars and star-power faculty."

Football maybe king, but perhaps this guy and his chips are Boise State's future?

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