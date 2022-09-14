Boise’s Kellen Moore Faces His Greatest Professional Challenge

It's been several since Kellen Moore played for the Boise State Broncos. He now faces a challenge that could jeopardize his future as one of the rising NFL coaching stars. The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator must now figure out how to orchestrate the team's offense without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

If you're unfamiliar with Kellen Moore's history as a Boise State player, here's a quick look at his excellent run on and off the Blue.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Mr. Prescott was injured in the season opener in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback broke his hand and will be out for several weeks. The show must go on for the Cowboys, who some experts picked to win the Super Bowl.

The pressure is mounting on Coach Moore from fans as well as owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys will not start the twenty-eight year Cooper Rush who appeared in one game last year. He made the most of the opportunities, as documented by Yahoo Sports." He made that first NFL start at the Vikings, going 24-for-40 with 325 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also appeared in three other games, where Rush went 6-of-7 for 97 yards and one touchdown."

If Coach Moore can guide the Cowboys to a winning record without Mr. Prescott, he'll have his pick of NFL head coaching jobs. Mr. Moore could be looking for a new team next year if he fails.

