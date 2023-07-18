Boom! Big Time Football Returns To Boise

In the world of sports, Boise doesn't have a lot in common with larger populations such as Orlando, Chicago, or other known sports towns. That perspective is about to change if you believe the latest announcement from the longest-running football league in America outside of the NFL.

When we last left the Arena Football League four years ago, it appeared that the once fun, revolutionary form of football joined the other football leagues that dared challenge the NFL.

The Boise Burn played in Boise for a few years and was part of the Arena League 2 that featured smaller cities. Now the AFL is back and coming to Boise, Idaho.

The league announced today on social media that they're returning with a new sixteen-team league.

The newly reborn AFL will partner with a digital company called HUMBL. The league promises to use the advances in technology and marketing, allowing more excellent distribution of their games. A quick look at the AFL's website reveals that they expect to be up and running by next spring.

"The goal of the AFL is not to take a back seat to anyone when it comes to delivering the most world-class digital experience for our fans," said Lee Hutton III, Commissioner of the AFL. "Without hesitation, we felt that HUMBL had the most customizable digital platform for what we want to deliver our fans across multiple touch points and partner integrations."

We do know the sixteen teams that will play next spring. However, team names, jersey colors, and mascots have not been picked at the time of this publication.

Boise is a perfect selection for the AFL. The city has long supported minor league teams like the Idaho Steelheads. The Treasure Valley already has a team that plays indoors in Nampa.

The Idaho Horsemen has been playing and winning championships for several years in a league composed of regional Northwestern teams.

