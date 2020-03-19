Boys and Girls Club of Ada County to Remain Open During Pandemic

One of the big issues with school not being in session is parents scrambling for daycare. For those parents who depend on school lunch to help keep their kids fed, Ada County Boys and Girls Clubs are remaining open during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to an article on KTVB, Central District Health is asking the centers stay open as long as they possibly can.

Parents are being asked to not take advantage of the open doors and to only drop their kids off if they need to work.

If you are concerned about your child contracting the COVID-19 virus, the Boys and Girls Club says they are cleaning all surfaces every hour.

Parents are also being asked to please keep their children home if they show any signs of sickness. The centers are taking the kids temperatures upon arrival and they will not be allowed in if they have a fever.

The Boys and Girls Club is also providing a "Grab and Go" meal service at

Riverfront Park in Garden City

Meridian Elementary School's playground

Boys and Girls Clubs of Nampa

The "Grab and Go" program kicks off today. Parents are able to drive up and get breakfast and/or lunch for each of their children. Your child does not need to attend the Boys and Girls Club for you to take advantage of this service, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.