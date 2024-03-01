Breaking News: Massive Recall For Utah and Washington Drivers

An issue with transmissions has caused Toyota Motor Company to recall several of its most popular vehicles, including its Lexus brand. It is very gratifying that Toyota and Lexus have recalls at this level. The total vehicle count is close to 300,000, reports Fox News.

The first recall involves 19,000 Mirai's and Lexus LS, LC, and ES, along with Lexus models 2023-2024. North America. According to Toyota, 'Due to a software programming issue, the rearview image may not display within the period of time required by certain U.S. safety regulations after the driver shifts the vehicle into reverse, increasing the risk of a crash while backing the vehicle.'

Toyota and Lexus owners can go to their local dealerships to get the problem addressed.

The company has issued another recall for America's best-selling cars, the Toyota Camry and Hybrid models, involving 4,000 models. Toyota says the two head restraints on sixty percent of the seats may have a poor weld, which could not comply with federal standards.

Toyota will notify owners by April 2024 of this year; if you have questions, please get in touch with your dealer or continue reading for more information below.

Finally, the company is recalling the 2022-2024 model year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid, 2023-2024 model year Sequoia, and 2022-2024 model year Lexus LX 600 vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 280,000 vehicles are involved in this recall.

Toyota says the transmission may not disengage when in the neutral position. The vehicle could move forward at a low speed, leading to a higher crash incident.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall, visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For any additional questions, Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331) for Toyota vehicles. Customer support is also known by contacting the Lexus Brand Engagement Center (1-800-255-3987) for Lexus vehicles.

