BYU-Idaho’s New On-Campus Mask Ruling Divides Students

Navigating life in the era of COVID-19 feels like it's impossible sometimes. On top of being safe and trying to keep others safe, we're supposed to be up to date on every new mask rule that comes out (and it feels like there's a new one every day).

We have the latest update on mask policies on campus at BYU-Idaho, and we want to make sure you get the most up-to-date and accurate information on what's expected of students and staff.

Most recently, the entire BYU-Idaho student body was required to wear masks inside any building on campus. That's no longer the case, but it kind of is, and it's a little confusing. The school, with some help from Eastern Idaho Public Health, has released its new rules.

When students go back to class here shortly, they will no longer be required to wear masks in the hallways inside buildings on campus. However, students do need to wear masks inside any classrooms, as well as during any school-sponsored gatherings.

While masks are required as you read above, students are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, nor are they required to have any kind of proof of vaccination on their person on campus.

As is expected, any staff members who aren't feeling well are being asked to call in sick and not come to campus. The last thing BYU-Idaho wants is to put all these new safe measures in place only to have them fail.

Use your best judgment. Be safe out there.

5 COVID-Related Things Everyone in Boise Needs To Know Heading Into the Fall From vaccines to mask expectations, there's a lot to know in Boise right now.

Oregon Covid Hot Spot Oregonians work to live a normal life as Covid rates continue to rise.