13 Famous People Who Went Missing and Were Never Found
The world has always always been fascinated with mysteries, and when celebrities go missing, the conspiracy theories pour in.
Over the years, several prominent public figures have gone missing, never to be seen or heard from again.
From theories about cannibalism to plane crashes and getting lost at sea, these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to speculation about what happened to the likes of famous politicians, actors and professional athletes who disappeared without a trace.
13 Famous People Who Went Missing and Were Never Found
Discover 13 famous people and celebrities who went missing, below.