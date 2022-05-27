Discovery Center of Idaho Goes Full Jurassic Park

If reading about how fast Idaho is growing is getting on your nerves, maybe you need a break. Something to distract you. Something big. Something huge. Something...like a giant dinosaur skeleton!

This is really cool. Discovery Center of Idaho (starting today, May 27th) is featuring the most well-preserved Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered! Meaning, never in the history of the human race have we been able to get this up close and personal with a (pretty much) perfect T-Rex skeleton.

Her name? Sue. Eric Miller, Executive Director of the Discovery Center of Idaho, is beyond excited to show Sue off:

We last hosted a T-Rex named Sue over five years ago and it was one of the most popular exhibitions ever brought to the Discovery Center. We were able to secure this brand-new version for a short time as it tours the U.S. This all-new exhibition is twice as amazing as last time and features an updated skeleton along with a full-sized SUE, muscles, skin and all, with incredible life-like detail. You won't want to miss it!

Typically, Sue's remains are displayed at a museum in Chicago, but until September 5th you can see her right here in the Gem State.

What's even cooler is the DCI is also going to have a full-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex battling a full-size replica of an Edmontosaurus. You've never taken a real selfie until you've gotten two enormous dinosaurs in the background.

If you're interested in checking out Sue in all her glory, you can get more information here.