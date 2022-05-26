Idaho's Memorial Day travelers are preparing to hit the road for the highly anticipated three-day weekend. The Idaho State Police are also preparing for the weekend, but for much different reasons.

Friday, May 26th marks the start of 100 Deadliest Days of Driving in Idaho and nationwide.

Triggered by an uptick of people embarking upon road trips between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, Idaho State Police advise extreme caution.

As reported by the Idaho Transportation Department, additional factors associated with the crash increase include distracted driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failures to wear seatbelts. Of the three factors mentioned, distracted driving accounts for the greatest number of accidents and deaths on Idaho roads. For a better understanding of what's happening behind the wheel in Idaho, read the Top 12 Causes of Idaho's Spike in Car Crashes.

According to a local news outlet, Idaho's 100 Deadliest Days of Driving in 2021 rendered the loss of more than 90 people over 101 car wrecks.

In an effort to reduce or altogether eliminate auto fatalities in the 2022 season, Idaho Falls Community Hospital recommends 9 simple safety strategies.

Focus. Distracted driving is the leading cause of traffic fatalities in Idaho. Be on the defense. Defensive driving enables motorists to address identified hazards to mitigate or eliminate dangerous outcomes. Slow down. Arrive alive. Sober is safe. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Get off your phone. Utilize Bluetooth communications and road maps that project onto to your car's monitor. Buckle up. Click it or ticket. Properly restrain yourself and your loved ones. Account for weather and adapt accordingly. Sleep for safety. Do not drive while drowsy. Take breaks frequently or as needed to reduce tunnel vision driving.

For more advice and strategies for safe driving, visit Idaho Falls Community Hospital's 100 Deadliest Days of Summer Awareness blog.

