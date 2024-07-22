Who Owns The Most Land In Idaho?

Despite not being the largest state, Idaho's vast and diverse land is a treasure. From fertile plains to arid deserts, the Gem State is home to some of the world's most challenging geography. This unique landscape is a key reason why tourism is a vital contributor to the state's economy. ￼

Is there a risk that Idaho's extensive land will one day be dominated by the state's rapidly growing population? The Gem State, though large, is not entirely owned by its residents. A substantial portion is under federal ownership, and there are also affluent individuals who come in to buy and own their own 'Private Idaho.'

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.

A quick look at the size of our great state courtesy of Wikipedia. Idaho is the 14th largest state in land area and the 13th least populated state in our nation. The Gem State consists of 83,570 square miles.

Idaho is one of the few states where the federal government owns more land than the state itself. The feds use the agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and the US Forest Service to oversee our land.

These federal agencies determine whether or not our forests are correctly maintained. Idaho elected officials have lobbied for years to regain control of the grounds. They rightly believe our continued wildfires could be prevented if the state was allowed to maintain the forests.

