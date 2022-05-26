We're going to skip over the first rule of Fight Club and go straight to rule two: don't fight someone you can't beat. It's key to winning a fight. Only enter one you know you can win. With 100% certainty. Granted, I've never been in a fight, so maybe I'm not the best person to take this advice from. But I've watched a lot of movies with fighting and a lot of hockey games. I know who could beat me up, I know who would be a close call, and you're darn right I know who I could beat.

It's kind of like what Jake Paul is doing. He's not fighting anyone who's going to beat him. He's picking his fights carefully, so he can win and make a lot of money. That's what I'm aiming to do. I've created a list of six celebrities with ties to Idaho who I know I could beat in a fight. It's like when your significant other lets you make a Hall Pass list. You don't want to do all celebs that you will never meet or have a chance with. You need some names on that paper who you have a legit shot with! Someone you may end up running into. That's why for these six people I know I could beat in a fight, I chose only people with ties to Idaho, where I'm at. I could see these people, or even worse...they could see me. I haven't started my training, yet. But I can get it going soon. I've just been so tired lately. So, let's get to it. Here are the six celebs with ties to Idaho that I know I could beat in a fight.

6 Celebrities With Ties To Idaho I Could Beat In A Fight There are not a lot of people out there that I could beat in a fight. Actually, I've never even been in a fight. Come to think of it, I've never even been near a fight. However, I have confidence that I could beat these six if push came to shove, for one reason or another. Did I just hear the bell? Let's get to fighting.

