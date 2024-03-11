Boise Area Residents: Your Input is Needed for New Safety Plan!

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is calling upon Treasure Valley residents to actively participate in the development of the Regional Safety Action Plan (RSAP), an initiative aiming to enhance road safety.

Supported by federal funding, COMPASS, in collaboration with The Ada County Highway District, is set to create the region's first RSAP, and your input is incredibly important.

According to their official website, COMPASS received a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant in early 2023 to address preventable transportation deaths and serious injuries in the Treasure Valley. By developing a collaborative RSAP, the organization aims to make roads safer for everyone, saving lives and cultivating a unified commitment to eliminating fatalities and serious injuries.

Your input is needed! Here's a link to their survey to help shape the Regional Safety Action Plan (RSAP)

Residents are invited to actively engage in this process by participating in the online survey. The survey is open until the summer of 2024, and it allows community members to share their insights on various aspects of transportation safety, ensuring the RSAP is a true reflection of community needs.

To encourage more community involvement, COMPASS also plans to host a virtual public meeting in the summer of 2024. The comprehensive timeline indicates a data evaluation in winter 2024, the launch of the website and survey, strategy development in spring 2024, and the drafting of the Implementation Plan in summer 2024.

Residents are urged to take part in shaping the future of road safety here in the Treasure Valley. Your input today can contribute to a safer, more secure transportation system for everyone in the area. Take the RSAP Safety Survey and be a part of this community-driven effort.

Major Traffic Overhaul for Boise's Amity Road and Five Mile Road

These Are the 10 Most Hated Roundabouts in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart