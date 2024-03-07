Major Traffic Overhaul for Boise’s Amity Road and Five Mile Road

In a significant development, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has disclosed detailed plans for a comprehensive improvement project for Amity Road, spanning from Five Mile Road to Maple Grove Road. To involve the community and ensure residents have an opportunity to provide their input, the public is invited to participate in a brief survey facilitating the design process. Read more details below.

Here is the Facebook post from The Ada County Highway District:

"ACHD is designing improvements for Amity Road, Five Mile Road to Maple Grove Road and a roundabout at the Amity Road and Five Mile Road intersection. The purpose of the project is to increase motorist, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety, as well as, improve current and future traffic flow."

A major highlight of the initiative is the installation of a multi-lane roundabout at the pivotal intersection of Amity Road and Five Mile Road. The plan also includes widening lanes, adding a center turn lane, and tossing in some medians for good measure.

This new addition comes with enhancements such as curb and gutter installations, a detached multi-use pathway, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at pedestrian crossings, and strategically designed crosswalks at each leg of the intersection, featuring two-stage pedestrian crossings. Additionally, a dedicated truck apron will be introduced to accommodate larger vehicles.

The project also includes the construction of buffered, multi-use pathways on both sides of Amity Road, catering to the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians. For added safety around Amity Elementary School, a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will be installed.

