Check Out Idaho’s ONLY Glacier

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. Most people don't even know that Idaho has a glacier, but we do.

If you want to see the massive icy mass you need to head on over to Mount Borah. It makes sense that this would be the place for a glacier since it is Idaho's tallest mountain. According to Wikipedia it is 12,667 feet, "Borah Peak, also known as Mount Borah or Beauty Peak, is the highest mountain in the U.S. state of Idaho and one of the most prominent peaks in the contiguous United States. It is located in the central section of the Lost River Range, within the Challis National Forest in eastern Custer County. On Feb. 11, 2021 the USGS officially recognized Mt. Borah as Idaho's only active glacier. "

Post Register says, "Borah Glacier is just a little tike about 30 acres in size and crawls around on the north slope of Borah Peak in the Lost River Range. The glacier was discovered in the early '70s by Bruce Otto and was often called Otto's Glacier. Otto was a climber and Boise State University geology student who determined that the glacier was a holdover from the last Ice Age."



The Idaho glacier was recently officially named Borah Glacier. It was a pretty big deal to get the name official. According to Chanel 2, It's taken several years, a study, research and report on the glacier to finally make it happen, after all of that The U.S. Board of Geographic Names had to meet to approve the name to make it officially official.

"Our survey confirmed the continued presence of the perennial ice mass originally identified in 1974 and concluded that the ice mass is indeed a glacier that continues to move under its own weight, based on measurements described herein in conjunction with results from the initial investigations in the 1970’s," an excerpt from the report states.

