Hear Chicago’s Wistful New Song ‘If This Is Goodbye’

Chicago have released a wistful new single titled "If This Is Goodbye," their first new music in eight years, ahead of their summer co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson.

The new song, which you can hear below, is the band's first original release since 2014's Chicago XXXVI: Now, and their first original single since 2008's "Let's Take a Lifetime," which appeared on the beleaguered, long-delayed Stone of Sisyphus. "If This Is Goodbye" finds the band members reflecting on their wild lives and relishing the memories with lyrics like: "If this is goodbye / Let's take one more shot for the memories / Life's too short to be enemies / And if this ends tonight / You can save your tears for the other guys / I'll see you in another life."

The current Chicago lineup includes three active original members: singer and keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow. Original member Walter Parazaider, who plays saxophone, flute and clarinet, is still a member but retired from touring in 2017.

Last December, Chicago’s longest-tenured guitarist Keith Howland announced his departure from the band after almost 27 years following an injury that prevented him from playing guitar. "As you all know, I broke my arm just before we were supposed to go on stage in Louisville," Howland shared on Facebook. "I can't play the guitar right now, and it’s probably going to be several months before I can get back to anything normal. At this point, I have decided to move on to the next chapter in my life. … I am extremely grateful for the 27 years that Chicago has given me musically. I am honored and blessed to be part of the legacy that is Chicago."

Chicago's tour with Wilson begins on June 7 in Phoenix and runs through July 26 in Clarkston, Mich.