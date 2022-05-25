The 6 Worst Things About Road Tripping From Illinois To Idaho
Road trips can be treasured memory of a lifetime. Road trips can be an awful nightmare. Road trips can even be a mediocre movie from the 90s that seemed a lot better back then than it was on a recent re-watch. Brutal. Anyways, back to road trips. I recently made the cross-country trip from Chicago, Illinois to Boise, Idaho and encountered highs and lows. Looking back, it feels like a lot more lows than highs. Now that I'm thinking about it I can't remember any of the positives, but I remember the negatives!
This was no easy drive, by the way. It's 24 hours long. Alone. So many options and paths to take, but I opted to take the most direct. When you're doing a drive that will require a full day of driving, every hour counts. If it's not directly on my path, in this case I-80 for the most part, then I'm not seeing it. It would have been nice to stop for the night in Denver. I have friends there and there are fun things to do and see. As a wise man once said, "ain't nobody got time for that."
Below, I will be outlining the 6 worst things about driving from Illinois to Idaho. If you want a list of the best things about that drive, ask someone else. I don't have the answers you are looking for. It was just me in a crowded car with no room to move and a dog in the back. Don't talk to me about finding the silver-lining. Use this list at a warning, and maybe consider flying. We'll countdown from 6 to 1 with each one being a worse example than the previous. We'll start with the pain and soreness it delivered and move down from there. Let's dive in!