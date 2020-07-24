Why President Trump Wants The Schools To Reopen

President Trump continues to make waves politically. The president this week told the gaggle of reporters at the White House that he will send money to parents if the schools don't reopen. The president wants more money for public schools included in the next round of stimulus spending. The figure is around 105 billion dollars according to Fox News.

When asked by reporters what happens if a school is closed because of the COVID, the president responded that the money should be send to parents to pay for homeschooling or a private school. He stated, "If the school is closed, the money should follow the student so the parents and families are in control of their own decisions. So we'd like the money to go to the parents of the student. This way they can make the decision that's best for them."

The president continues to be a champion for the economy while urging Americans to be safe.