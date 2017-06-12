The Avengers’ war may be infinite, but their contracts sure ain’t.

Take Chris Evans, Marvel’s Captain America since 2011. His contract was technically set to expire after the next Avengers, Infinity War. But then Marvel decided to turn Infinity War into two movies. (Hard to fit infinity into 140 minutes, I guess.) Technically, Evans could have refused not to appear in that second movie, because his contract was complete.

But that’s not the course Evans took; the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sentinel of Liberty will appear in the fourth Avengers, which currently doesn’t have an official subtitle. He explained why to The Telegraph in a new interview:

I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter. They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie ... [I agreed to come back] because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up.

Interesting to note that if Evans wasn’t happy with Marvel or his paycheck, that he could have thrown a real wrench into their plans by balking at this two-part Avengers sequel. But the bigger takeaway might be the one that you have to read between the lines: Evans says Avengers 4 will “wrap everything up.” That means he thinks, at least at the moment, that it will be his last movie as Cap. Which could be a huge deal (and even, I suppose, a spoiler for the movie).

Then again, contracts are negotiated, and there’s probably not stronger negotiating position than “I’m done.” If the MCU continues its string of successes, and the company backs up a Quinjet full of money to Evans’ door, who’s to say he won’t return?