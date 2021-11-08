Chris Petersen Steals Boise Hearts in Exclusive Fiesta Bowl Recap

Love or hate Boise State, one thing is for sure in the Treasure Valley: nobody has a single bad thing to say about Chris Petersen. Coach Pete, now an administrator at the University of Washington and a television star with Fox Sports TOTALLY stole the hearts of Boise State fans this weekend.

We dug up these photos from the archives--check out Coach Pete over the years to get ready for this first-ever interview!

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Have enough Boise State football nostalgia worked up?

For the first time ever, Coach Pete sat down with Bob Stoops and broke down the tape from one of the greatest football games ever played.

If you're unfamiliar, Coach Stoops was the head coach at the University of Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Stoops was no stranger to games this big--Coach Pete and the Boise State Broncos, however? This was uncharted territory.

We don't want to dish out any spoiler alerts, but hearing Coach Pete break down HOW and WHY plays were called is fascinating. You even catch Coach Pete asking Stoops "REALLY!? You thought we were going to be tough to play!?"

This interview is pure gold and gives Boise State fans the nostalgia we all crave from the glory days of the football program.

It was fascinating hearing Coach Stoops talk about how he knew this would be a game that he would hear about for a very, very long time--wow, was he right.

Just last week we dug up the craziest photo--KEEP SCROLLING to check out Coach Pete introducing to Bronco Nation a freshman Kellen Moore!

