You Can’t Miss the Discovery Center of Idaho’s Adults-Only Night This Summer

Have you ever had the overwhelming desire to go to the Discovery Center…without your kids? This is your opportunity to do it!

When you took the kids to see Jurassic World Dominion with the family, did you feel like you were transported back in time to 1993? Something about that movie just made you want to be a kid playing with dinosaur toys again!

Typically in the summer, you feel like your second job is being your kids’ “Director of Fun” and you’re really good at it. You are the master of unforgettable day trips to Roaring Springs, the Aquarium of Boise and the Discovery Center of Idaho. But every now and then you feel like these day trips could be a little more fun if you didn’t have to keep a watchful eye on the kids. Well, there is an opportunity to experience one of those trips kid free, adults only, after hours!

The Discovery of Idaho recently welcomed back their SUE: The T. Rex Experience. The last time the exhibit, which shows off a cast of the most best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, was in Boise was in 2017. Since then the exhibit has gotten some upgrades. The 40 foot long, 13 foot tall skeleton has been updated with a few bones that those who first put SUE together didn’t know how to position. It also includes a full-sized SUE with muscles and skin!

With the return of SUE also comes the return of their 21+, adults only “Brew with Sue!” During the after hours party, you get access to the exhibit and special “A Brew with Sue” programming from local experts at the Idaho Museum of Mining & Geology, Center for Biological Diversity, Stewart’s Gem Shop, David Wilkins and the Lunstads.

Adult beverages from Lost Grove Brewing, kombucha from Idaho Kombucha Co. and tacos and tamales from Tony’s Tamales will be available for purchase.

The adult night is scheduled for July 22 and tickets are already on sale. When the Discovery Center held this dino themed Adult Night in 2017 it sold out quickly, leading them to schedule a second evening.

