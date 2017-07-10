DWTS Star Julianne Hough Marries NHL Hockey Star in Idaho

Idaho seems to be a popular destination for celebrities to tie the knot and another celeb couple got married in Idaho over the weekend

Credit: Tom Torgeson

Dancing with the Stars veteran dancer and current judge, Julianne Hough married NHL hockey star Brooks Laich in Coeur d' Alene over the weekend in a three day fun filled ceremony.

It all began Thursday,7/6 with a dinner for guests at the Blackwell Hotel, followed by a fun on the beach at the Coeur d' Alene resort. My wife's friend who is friends with Julianne's brother Derek Hough shared this photo of Derek playing beach volleyball.

Other guests of note who also attended the wedding were, sometime, Boise resident...Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren as well as Dancing with the stars Mark Balas.