Eat at Chipotle in March or April? Your Credit Card Information May Have Leaked

You love Chipotle. You dream of their chips and guac. You don't dream of your credit card information being stolen because you indulged at the Mexican Grill.

...but very well may have happened to you. According to Channel 2, Chipotle's across the nation were involved in a data breach that may have exposed their customer's financial information. Malware software was found on multiple point-of-sale devices that would allow hackers to get information from the magnetic stripe when it was ran through the device. That information could include the customer's name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

The incident took place between March 24 - April 18, 2017 but the time frame during which certain locations were affect varied. The restaurants in the Treasure Valley and dates they were affected are listed below.

If you have any questions about the breach, Chipotle would like you to reach out Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 888-738-0534.

Boise Locations

305 S. 6th Street: March 27 - April 18

March 27 - April 18 205 N Milwaukee: March 25 - April 18

Garden City

7610 W State Street, Suite 100: March 27 - April 18

Meridian

20126 N Eagle Road: March 25 - April 18

Nampa

1471 Caldwell Blvd: March 27 - April 18

If you're worried that your credit score may have been affected during the breach, Chipotle reminds you that you can request a credit report for free from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion once a year.