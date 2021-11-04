Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.

I was afforded the opportunity to take a behind the scenes tour of The Old Idaho Penitentiary with Josh Lewis, Roofing and Asbestos Program Manager for the State of Idaho, who has done work on the Old Pen and Stephen Chesnut, the Maintenance and Operations Supervisor of the Old Penitentiary. Stephen has worked exclusively at the old pen for about 5 years and is a wealth of knowledge.

The Old Idaho Penitentiary is well known and often named the most haunted spot in the gem state. After the second riots broke out and a massively destructive fire in the kitchen and dining area in 1973 the prison closed after housing some of the most dangerous criminals in the world for over 100 years.

Even if you take the tour at the Old Pen there is a lot behind the scenes that most people will sadly never see. Boise's Old Penitentiary houses and holds historic antiques of all kinds. Some of them, like what you will see below from the locked up, employee only, captains shack has been preserved and kept close to it's original state when originally built with the old pen over 150 years ago.

Other items were brought in for safe storage on the Old Pens property and buildings. I was astounded by some of the items that are hiding from the publics eye and truly hope that one day some of these incredible historic pieces find their way to a museum.

