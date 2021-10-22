Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin

The price point is steep yes, but is it worth it? Absolutely! This Idaho cabin is out of a fairytale or at least out of an asperations real estate magazine. The views can not be beat. If you are longing for some peace and quite and mountainside bliss this place is calling your name. The tranquility and natural surroundings will make you feel like you are in a whole other world, yet it is a pretty short drive and even considered still in Boise.

There is an outdoor hot tub that overlooks mountainsides of trees that is spectacular. Also on the deck a few seating areas to enjoy the endless views. There is a massive porch that has separate seating areas for the views. The cabin sleeps 7 and would be great for a multi family or large family trip as there is plenty of space. It would also be a fantastic spot for an adults get away. A few couples going in on the cost together for a retreat or a full blown ladies or guys weekend to really get away with some friends.

The cost is currently listed at $425 per night. Like I said a bit steep unless you go in with another family or a few friends or couples. The place truly looks like it could create a trip and experience you are not likely to forget. It has a kids playroom, an adult bar and game room, a gym and more. See the photos below and keep scrolling for other incredible nearby Airbnbs for the perfect staycations or vacations.

The Airbnb listing descriptions says, "Custom log cabin on 4.5 acre on mountain peak with complete privacy. Relax in the great room, the patio, on the deck or in the hot tub and enjoy the spectacular views."

