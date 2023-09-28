Perfect Little Airbnb in the Heart of Boise: Close to Everything!

An awesome Airbnb find for you right here in Boise. It's a charming cottage-like home placed perfectly in the heart of Boise, but still tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. But here's what makes this Airbnb a no-brainer... it's a stone's throw away from both the airport and Downtown Boise – the best of both worlds.

The Airbnb listing promises a blend of urban flair and neighborhood tranquility. Situated just 3 miles from the airport, 1.5 miles from Downtown Boise, and a mere half-mile from the infamous scenic Greenbelt in our city, you'll find yourself at the heart of everything Boise has to offer.

That said, whether you're on a business trip, seeking a mini-retreat, or planning an extended stay, this quiet little place seems like a great option.

Inside, you'll discover a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom space with generously sized rooms and comfortable queen beds. Although the house has a classic charm, a quick glance at the pictures reveals its well-maintained, modern updates.

As for what the updates include, the space boasts resurfaced original hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fully stocked kitchen with a chef's gas stove/convection oven, a gas BBQ for outdoor grilling, new windows, a larger bathroom, a 55" Smart TV, WIFI, and more. (But the fireplace is for aesthetics only.)

We've featured this Airbnb before, and it's been a reliable option in the area for over 3 years now. So, there's no need to worry about issues, as this is a trusted and reliable option right here in the heart of Boise.

How could you not love this Boise Airbnb? Not only is it a cute and comfortable cottage, but it's seriously close to everything!

