Worth the Price? Utah Airbnb from CBS TV Show Has Lots of Rules

Just about a 5-hour drive from Boise is a stunning Airbnb property that overlooks Salt Lake City, Utah, and it once played a starring role on CBS's "STAYCATION." One look at the pictures below and anyone would want to stay there... until maybe they read the property's description.

With a breathtaking backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, this modern home has a heated pool, a spacious hot tub, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that create a stellar panoramic view. It seems like the ideal getaway, but before you pack your bags and make the trip from Boise, there are some things you need to know...

The property's description offers a glimpse of the dream stay you might be craving, but it comes with a hefty set of rules. First, no parties or events are allowed, and no more than 8 people. Second, no kids — the property is strictly for quiet adults aged 26 and over.

And perhaps the most interesting and hard-to-follow rule, no pictures or videos or production of any kind is allowed, and the home-owners and permanent residents still live there in the basement apartment.

Lastly, the cost. The Airbnb averages $480/night, and certain amenities cost more to use. For example, if you want the pool heated, it'll cost you extra. It's all of these little details that have us wondering: is the higher price and strict regulations worth the Instagram-worthy views? Oh wait, you probably couldn't take pictures and post them to Instagram, so that's out of the picture, too.

Is it worth it, what do you think?

Stunning Utah Airbnb from CBS TV Show Check out the pictures! Would you stay at this Airbnb? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Private Hotsprings Pool at SnowSprings Pool House One Hour From Boise Airbnb This stunning Airbnb Cabin is only about an hour drive from Boise. Get quite a staycation, complete with private hotsprings and unbelievable views. The rock work and massive wooden columns are quite impressive. Gallery Credit: Airbnb