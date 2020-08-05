Governor Little Calls Special Session!

After months of legislators asking the governor to call a special session, Governor Brad Little announced today he will call the Idaho Legislature into a special legislative session the week of Aug. 24. The governor told us earlier this week that he would consider calling a special session if it was focused and limited to specific topics.

Last week, a collection of stakeholders met at the statehouse discussing how the state will safely open its schools this month. Several individuals expressed their concerns that a special session was needed to handle the liability concerns of everyone associated with schools.

Governor Little, legislative leadership, and members of the House and Senate will continue discussions about the specific topics that will be addressed during the special session, which could include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies.

It is anticipated Governor Little will issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session. The Governor’s Office will announce the release of the proclamation when it is available.

The Republicans in the House and Senate agree with the governor's announcement. “We thank the Governor for making this critical choice and thank our members for making it possible through their tireless efforts on the various interim working groups set in motion by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and President Pro Tempore Brent Hill.

The legislation being developed by our joint working groups will help set the foundation for this special session,” said Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksmanship.