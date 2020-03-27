Governor Little Issues New Executive Orders

Governor Brad Little announced today in a noon press conference that he would be issuing another executive order to help Idaho fight the economic impact of the coronavirus. The governor shared with the public the state's most recent unemployment numbers. " The number of unemployed in Idaho jumped 1,200-percent in a matter of days,” Governor Little said. “These actions help people get the financial help they need as quickly as possible and provide more flexibility for businesses impacted by the sudden change in our economy in recent weeks.”

The governor's executive order, Executive Order 2020-06 will direct almost 40 million dollars to the Disaster Emergency Account. The governor said he wanted to assure Idahoans that the state budget will be impacted, that the state has a plan to balance the state's budget.

The president signed the 2 trillion dollar stimulus bill earlier today. Idaho is expected to received at least 1.25 billion dollars to help the state through the Covid-19 Crisis. The money will be used for direct payments for individuals, loans for businesses, and medical supplies.

Governor Little signed Executive Order 2020-05 which will reduce General Fund spending by 1 percent. “The coronavirus situation has not only affected our daily lives and personal finances, but the state’s finances as well. While the impact of the pandemic on state revenue collection is yet unknown, it is going to have a significant impact and we must do everything we can to ensure the state is positioned for long-term success,” Governor Little said. “These actions are never easy, but I appreciate our agency directors and state employees who have done a tremendous job in managing through tough times and making sure we emerge stronger.”