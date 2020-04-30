Governor Little Says We’re Open For Business

Governor Brad Little announced today that the state of Idaho will begin the process of reopening up the state's businesses. Idaho was one of the first state's to declare a mandatory state at home order and most businesses haven't been open since the end of March.Governor Little also announced that the state will begin a plan to help restore/rebuild Idaho by grants of 300 million dollars dedicated to Idaho businesses.

“No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help small businesses with cash support,” Governor Little said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. My Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, which I created last week, recommended this step to ensure a path back to prosperity and restore the trajectory we had 70 days ago.”

How does a small business apply for the grants? The Idaho State Tax Commission will handle the application process. The Idaho State Tax Commission will facilitate the applications. To apply, small businesses must create a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account through the Tax Commission if they do not already have one. Small businesses are encouraged to create a TAP account as soon as possible. Information on creating such an account is available here: https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses/

Governor Little outlined the beginning of the first phase to restore the Gem State to greatness.

Places of worship, daycares, and organized youth activities and day camps can reopen as long as they follow protocols.

The 14-day self-quarantine for people entering the state will continue, to prevent an influx of out-of-state visitors who could be carrying the virus into Idaho.

Vulnerable Idahoans should continue to stay at home if they can.

Employees are encouraged to continue teleworking, and employers should return employees to work in phases.

Gatherings of any size, both public and private, should be avoided.

Non-essential travel should be minimized or avoided.

Dine-in at restaurants must remain closed, but pick-up and delivery options will still available. In the next two weeks, restaurant operators should develop plans to open for dine-in on May 16 during Stage 2. Protocols will be available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov before close of business today.

Indoor gyms, recreation facilities, and close contact services such as massage, hair and nail salons remain closed but can make plans to reopen on May 16 in Stage 2 if they follow protocols.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities such as jails and prisons are prohibited.

Bars, nightclubs, and large venues must remain closed.

If all goes well, we move on to phase 2 which will be May 16th.. Stay tuned true believer....