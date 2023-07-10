Back-to-school shopping may be fun, but it's not cheap! Get your budget out of detention with your chance to win a $500 prepaid Visa Gift card.

Think of all the #2 pencils you could buy with $500! Follow the prompts below to enter the contest--the more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you'll earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to those 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, September 18, 2023.*

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stack﻿er compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.