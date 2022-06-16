Halsey Draws Massive Crowd, Leaves Nampa Wanting More

Halsey did a LOT of things right at the Ford Idaho Center last night and the Treasure Valley is still feeling the vibe off of that massive performance. Thousands packed into Nampa's large amphitheater for what will arguably be one of the largest concerts this entire year: Halsey.

When she finally took the stage, she got one of our greatest pet peeves right--she shouted out NAMPA! We love ya, Boise, but this show is in NAMPA and you're IN NAMPA!

She played a show for true Halsey fans, leaving a lot of "the hits" off of her setlist and at one point said "if you're here to hear 'Closer', sorry, it isn't going to happen".

The energy was amazing and we're so glad Halsey chose to come to Idaho!

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

Rain or Sun, These Concerts Are Coming To Idaho's Favorite Venue We're beyond excited for these summer concerts!