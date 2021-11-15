Have You Taken Credit for a Thanksgiving Dish You Didn’t Make?

There isn't really any harm done, right?

I don't know if you have realized this, but we have delicious food coming our way in less than 10 days. *salivates*

Each year, I usually get two rounds of Thanksgiving. One is with my extended family and the other is with my in-laws. Both are unique in their traditions and dishes that are served, but both are equally delicious and delightful. They also involve everyone chipping in to make something.

Which got me thinking about doing a potluck-style Thanksgiving and the dishes provided.

I love to make or bake something each year, but I know that's not everyone's forte. Some people will do anything to not get in the kitchen. I've got family members who would rather provide beverages or activities for the kids. These are also important aspects to the meal.

But what about those who bring a dish that they didn't make? Is it OK for them to take credit for it?

Personally, I say "Why not?" If you took the time to go to the store and buy it, and then you made the effort to put it in another dish and make it look less "store bought", then you should just take the credit and run with it.

Who are you really hurting with this? Sara Lee? Betty Crocker?

I'm not one to judge and, quite frankly, I don't care if you made or bought something. I picked up a pre-roasted turkey on the way to a Friendsgiving recently because not one of us had the guts to try to make one ourselves. And you bet I took credit for it. Except when someone said it was a little dry.

Now, I will say that taking credit for a dish that someone else made, might be a little taboo. Unless, of course, you have a prior agreement that you can accept ownership of their work, should the crowd deem the dish delicious. Then you're free to do as you please.

But back to the original question. Have you every taken credit for a dish that you didn't make? Is it OK to do so?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America