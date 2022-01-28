Help: Idaho Non-Profit Struggling to Find Volunteers

Idaho is blessed with many non-profits across the state doing good - but one, in particular, is in dire need of more volunteers.

But before we get into that, we want to highlight some other Idaho based businesses, schools, or nonprofits that are making a real difference in our communities:

How This Idaho Brewery is Making History

Boise Buddy Benches for Elementary Schools to Help with Anxiety Among Children/Students At Jefferson Elementary, the Boise Sunshine Rotary Club paid for and installed “buddy benches.” These same benches will also be installed in other Boise elementary schools.

Boise State Football also does many service projects around the community. Here is the team stepping in around Thanksgiving to help feed those in need.

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.

Okay, back to the Idaho Non-Proft that needs your help!

Big Brothers Big Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho is a volunteer peer mentorship program. Volunteers can dedicate their time and efforts to help mentor struggling teens in the community.

Help: Idaho Non-Profit Big Brothers Big SIsters Needs Volunteers

The relationship built between mentors and mentorees is one that feels like family. It may even be the only real relationship a lot of these teens have.

Everyone needs someone to help guide them through the craziness of adolescence, and Big Brother Big Sisters does exactly that.

"We are looking at finding the potential in kids and encouraging that. That's what our mentors do," Program Director Melissa Bixby said. "They show up, they are consistently showing up, and they are there for the children in our programs.”

You can apply to volunteer here, and feel free to read more about the program and what it offers here!