Caldwell Reveals Major Upgrades for Middleton Road and Skyway St.

The City of Caldwell has announced plans for significant improvements and upgrades to Middleton Road and Skyway Street, aiming to enhance traffic flow, safety, and overall infrastructure in the area.

In a press release today, April 4th, 2024, the city invited community members to an "open house" scheduled for Thursday, April 11th, at Skyway Elementary School located at 19430 Ward Road. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30pm, providing an opportunity for residents to learn about the proposed upgrades and ask questions.

What are the suggested improvements and project features?

Among the key features outlined in the press release are the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Middleton Road and Skyway Street, the expansion of Middleton Road to 5 lanes from the Noble Drain to Shadow Glen Drive, and the installation of more sidewalks, bike lanes, signalized pedestrian crossings, street lighting, and landscaping along Middleton Road. Additionally, the project will introduce a raised median and U-turn opportunity between Linden Road and Skyway Street.

TJ Frans, Project Manager, emphasized the effort to minimize disruptions during construction, stating, "The project team worked hard to minimize impacts to Middleton Road during construction as much as possible." Construction is slated to begin in early summer 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For those unable to attend the open house in person, an online option will be available from April 11th to April 18th via the project website. The online platform will provide the same information and opportunities for community engagement.

Read about a major traffic overhaul for Boise's Amity Road and Five Mile Road

Some people love roundabouts, and others hate them... Keep scrolling for the most hated roundabouts in the Boise area.

These Are the 10 Most Hated Roundabouts in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart