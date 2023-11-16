Meridian Police Chief Shares Strong Community Message About Hate
In a strong stance against bigotry and hatred, the Meridian community rallied together as 63-year-old Carlos Alexandre of Meridian faced charges of one count of felony Malicious Harassment and one count of felony Property-Malicious Injury to Property on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023.
Over the past month, Meridian Officers have been responding to multiple reports of vandalism to vehicles, accompanied by harassment notes targeting victims of Latin origin. According to a recent press release from the Meridian Police Department, there were 4 specific (separate) reports which ultimately prompted the investigation.
With the valuable support of the local community, the police were able to successfully identify Alexandre as the suspect, who has since been charged and transported to the Ada County Jail.
Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, determined to emphasize the community's commitment to shared values, declared, “I want to be clear, this type of behavior is not a reflection of the values we hold dear as a community and is not tolerated. We condemn any act motivated by bias, prejudice, or hatred and will continue to actively promote a culture of inclusivity and understanding.”
This arrest and subsequent charges underscore the community's collective rejection of divisive actions. As Meridian Police continue to work hard to ensure justice is served, they express gratitude to the local community for their vigilance and assistance in bringing this perpetrator to light.
This incident serves as a reminder of the community's dedication to fostering an inclusive and understanding environment, standing united against acts that defy the values that the City of Meridian holds dear.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Gavin Newsom's Basketball Skills in China
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Caldwell Idaho's Growing Pains
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio
Check Out Amazing Photos Of Caldwell Fire Department Saving Izzy
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane