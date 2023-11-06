Kuna Community Food Drive Brings in Over 40,000 Pounds of Food!

The Kuna Community Food Drive, which took place this past Saturday, brought the community together in an extraordinary display of generosity and unity.

Scout troops, church organizations, volunteers, local businesses, and neighborhood communities all joined hands to make this event a total success.

40,000 Pounds of Food for Locals in Need

The outpouring of support was remarkable. Together, the people of Kuna contributed over 40,000 pounds of food to benefit those in need within the community.

A Heartfelt Thank You to All Contributors

The organizers of the Kuna Community Food Drive extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in making this event a success. It's heartwarming to see what can be accomplished in such a short period when a community comes together for a common cause. Your contributions, whether in the form of food donations or time volunteered, have made a significant difference in the lives of our neighbors.

How You Can Still Make a Difference

For those who missed the food drive but are still wanting to make a difference, there are opportunities to contribute year-round. The Kuna Library remains open for donations all year long, and several local stores, including Albertsons, have designated yellow drop-off bins.

As we reflect on the success of the Kuna Community Food Drive, let it serve as a reminder that our community is a place where there is compassion and unity. Way to kick off November strong, Kuna! Lets keep this momentum as we head into the season of giving and the holidays.

